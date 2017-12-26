TPM Livewire

Trump Backer Accuses Lewandowski Of Unwanted Touching At Trump Hotel In DC

Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, waits before the start of a foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. Trump's highly anticipated foreign policy speech Wednesday will test whether the Republican presidential front-runner, known for his raucous rallies and eyebrow-raising statements, can present a more presidential persona as he works to unite the GOP establishment behind him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 26, 2017 11:22 am

Joy Villa, a singer who wore a “Make America Great Again”-emblazoned dress to the Grammys earlier this year, on Friday accused President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of slapping her on the butt in November.

Villa said in an interview with Politico that a friend introduced her to Lewandowski at a party at Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel in late November. According to Villa, the two posed for a picture.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

Villa said she told Lewandowski to “watch it.”

“Half-joking, I said, ‘I can report you for sexual harassment,’” she said. “He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector.’”

According to Villa, he then slapped her again.

“Corey laughed in my face and ran away,” she said. “It felt like it was all a big joke to him.”

According to the report, Villa did not approach Politico. Another witness described the incident to a reporter, and Villa subsequently agreed to discuss it on the record.

Politico reported that a friend who witnessed Villa’s conversation with Lewandowski corroborated her account, but requested anonymity. Lewandowski did not respond to any of Politico’s requests for comment.

Villa’s misconduct allegations against Lewandowski are not the first a woman has brought against the former campaign manager.

In March 2016, then-Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused Lewandowski of grabbing her arm at a campaign event hard enough to leave bruises. The incident was caught on camera and Lewandowski was charged with simple battery, though the charges were eventually dropped.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

