TPM Livewire

Trump Attorney Says Report That Mueller Convened A Grand Jury Is ‘No Surprise’

PIN-IT
Steve Helber/AP
By Published August 3, 2017 6:44 pm

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s outside legal team, on Thursday said he was not surprised by a report that the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has convened a grand jury.

Sekulow said on Fox News that he did not get advance notice of the jury’s empanelment.

“But this is not a surprise, because the the empaneling of a grand jury in situations like this, when you’ve got an investigation, is typically how they move forward,” he said. “It is really very much standard operating procedure.”

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported Thursday afternoon that special counsel Robert Mueller recently convened a grand jury as part of the federal probe into Russian meddling in the election. Reuters also reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued in connection with a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest son, and a Russian lawyer (others, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting).

Asked about the subpoenas, Sekulow said, “I’m hearing what you’re hearing. So again, you know, grand juries are supposed to be secret proceedings, evidently, you know, not so secret right now.”

He said the empanelment of a grand jury is “standard prosecutorial approach to this and frankly not unusual in that regard.”

“With respect to the impaneling of the grand jury, we have no reason to believe that the President is under investigation here,” Sekulow said. “This is not a surprise to us. The fact that we didn’t get advance notice is not unusual either.”

Asked whether Mueller’s empanelment of a jury would change the likelihood of President Donald Trump firing the special counsel, Sekulow said Trump “is not thinking about” firing Mueller.

“So this speculation that’s out there is just incorrect,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Attorney Says Report That Mueller Convened A Grand Jury Is 'No Surprise' 1 minute ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s outside legal team, on Thursday said...

Trump Org Says Secret Service Is No Longer Leasing Space In Trump Tower 31 minutes ago

The Secret Service is no longer leasing space in President Donald Trump's eponymous tower in...

Reports: West Virginia Gov. To Switch Parties To GOP At Trump Rally Thursday about 2 hours ago

The governor of West Virginia, a Democrat, will introduce President Donald Trump at a...

CNN: Mueller Continues Probes Into Trump's Russian Business Ties about 2 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his expanding team of investigators have turned their attention to President...

Reports: Mueller Impanels Grand Jury In Federal Russia Probe about 3 hours ago

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.