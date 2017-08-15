TPM Livewire

Trump Bashes ‘Grandstanders’ Who Quit His Panel In Wake Of Charlottesville

Kyle Mazza/SIPPL Sipa USA
President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday morning in a tweet against three CEOS who left his manufacturing council over his initial failure to condemn white supremacists in the wake of this weekend’s deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump boasted that those who leave the White House council would be easily replaced, and suggested that the CEOs who quit in protest of his attempt to avoid condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis were simply grandstanding.

Three CEOs had announced they would leave the council by the time Trump published his tweet. About 15 minutes afterward, a fourth CEO, Scott Paul of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, announced he would leave the council, too.

Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of Merck, was the first to resign from the council in reaction to Trump’s initial comments on the car attack that left one anti-racist protester dead and 19 others injured. In a Monday morning statement, Frazier said that American leaders must “expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.” Trump then quickly attacked Frazier in a tweet, calling out Merck for high drug prices.

Later Monday, the CEOs of Under Armour and Intel announced they would also leave the council.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Trump Bashes 'Grandstanders' Who Quit His Panel In Wake Of Charlottesville

