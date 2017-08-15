TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Two More CEOs Quit White House Panel Over Trump’s Charlottesville Response

In this Tuesday, March 1, 2016, photo, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich appears on set of "America's Greatest Makers," a new reality TV challenge where teams of makers invent game-changing technology all for a chance at a $1 million prize at the Saticoy Studios in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. Krzanich believes the market for connected devices will grow immensely, from the roughly 6 billion smartphones today to some 50 billion smart devices by the end of the decade. The show, he hopes, will help his company's bottom line and electrify the entrepreneurial spirit of technology buffs. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Published August 15, 2017 8:20 am
Three prominent CEOs have resigned from their roles on President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council over his initial failure to condemn white supremacists in the wake of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The CEO of Intel, Brian Krzanich (pictured above), cited the Charlottesville attack and criticized “leadership in Washington” for attacking those who disagree with them in his statement announcing his resignation from the council.

“I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does,” Krzanich said.

“My request—my plea—to everyone involved in our political system is this: set scoring political points aside and focus on what is best for the nation as a whole. The current environment must change, or else our nation will become a shadow of what it once was and what it still can and should be,” he added.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Under Armour, did not mention Trump’s response to Charlottesville in his statement announcing his resignation, but said he was not interested in engaging in “politics.”

“I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion,” Plank said.

Earlier on Monday, the CEO of Merck, Kenneth Frazier, resigned from the council.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” he said. “As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump quickly attacked Frazier for resigning by criticizing the company’s drug prices.

