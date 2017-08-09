TPM Livewire

Trump Touts Nuclear Arsenal In Tweets After Warning On North Korea

After President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday that the United States would meet any new North Korean nuclear capabilities with “fire and fury,” the President on Wednesday morning touted the United States’ nuclear arsenal in a series of tweets.

He did not mention North Korea in either tweet on U.S. nuclear capabilities, but Trump declared that the United States’ nuclear capabilities are “far stronger and more powerful than ever before” in an apparent threat to North Korea.

On Tuesday, following reports that North Korea has produced a nuclear warhead small enough for an intercontinental ballistic missile, Trump issued a warning to North Korea.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said. “He has been very threatening, beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

On Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that in the Tuesday comments, Trump was simply “sending a message in language Kim Jong-un can understand.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
