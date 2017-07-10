TPM Livewire

Trump Accuses Comey Of Leaking Classified Info To Media: ‘So Illegal!’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 9:21 am

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former FBI Director James Comey of illegally leaking classified information to the media, going on the defensive amid reports that during the 2016 campaign his son Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Trump claimed Comey “leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media” in a tweet early Monday morning.

“That is so illegal!” the President tweeted.

He also retweeted a “Fox and Friends” interview with former House Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) about his attempts to acquire Comey’s personal memos about his conversations with Trump.

In the interview, Chaffetz said Comey “got silent” when he asked the former FBI director for the location of the memos.

“He said he wouldn’t talk about it, he wouldn’t tell me where they were,” Chaffetz said. “And it really raised a lot of eyebrows as I went back and talked to the staff and other members and said, look, he’s not going to give this up easily. We’re going to have to fight.”

The Hill reported Sunday, citing unnamed officials familiar with Comey’s documents, that more than half the former FBI director’s memos contain classified information.

Trump took aim at Comey, who went public about his documentation of their conversations after the President abruptly fired him in May, amid reports that his eldest son Trump Jr. met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 after she promised him compromising information on Clinton.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Accuses Comey Of Leaking Classified Info To Media: 'So Illegal!' 3 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former FBI Director James Comey of illegally leaking...

Trump Pushes Senate To Pass Obamacare Repeal Bill This Summer 27 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday morning published a mildly threatening tweet about the Senate...

Capito: If I Have To Be The Vote That Kills The Senate Repeal Bill, 'I Will Be It' 45 minutes ago

In an interview published Sunday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) indicated that she has...

McCain: Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill 'Probably Going To Be Dead' about 1 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday said that the Senate Republican bill to repeal...

NYT: Trump Team Met Kremlin-Connected Lawyer During 2016 Campaign about 2 days ago

Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya met with high-level members of President Donald Trump's campaign shortly...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.