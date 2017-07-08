TPM Livewire

NYT: Trump Team Met Kremlin-Connected Lawyer During 2016 Campaign

Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya met with high-level members of President Donald Trump’s campaign shortly after he clinched the GOP nomination, according to a report published Saturday by the New York Times.

Veselnitskaya, who is married to a former deputy transportation minister, and who has represented several companies controlled by the Russian government, is best known for lobbying against a U.S. law that sanctions suspected Russian human rights violators. Striking down that law, the Magnitsky Act, has been a top priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting on June 9, 2016 reportedly including Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his erstwhile campaign manager Paul Manafort. Manafort and Kushner are now under investigation in the sprawling probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The New York Times reports that representatives of Donald J. Trump Jr. and Mr. Kushner confirmed that the meeting did in fact take place, but declined to comment on whether the campaign itself was discussed. Kushner did not originally disclose the meeting on his White House security clearance form, but did so recently on an amended version. Manafort reportedly disclosed the meeting to congressional committees investigation Russian election interference.

 

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
