NYT: Trump Team Met Kremlin-Connected Lawyer During 2016 Campaign

Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya met with high-level members of President Donald Trump’s campaign shortly after he clinched the GOP nomination, according to a report published Saturday by the New York Times.

Veselnitskaya, who is married to a former deputy transportation minister, and who has represented several companies controlled by the Russian government, is best known for lobbying against a U.S. law that sanctions suspected Russian human rights violators. Striking down that law, the Magnitsky Act, has been a top priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting on June 9, 2016 reportedly including Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his erstwhile campaign manager Paul Manafort. Manafort and Kushner are now under investigation in the sprawling probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The New York Times reports that representatives of Donald J. Trump Jr. and Mr. Kushner confirmed that the meeting did in fact take place, but declined to comment on whether the campaign itself was discussed. Kushner did not originally disclose the meeting on his White House security clearance form, but did so recently on an amended version. Manafort reportedly disclosed the meeting to congressional committees investigation Russian election interference.