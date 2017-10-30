TPM Livewire

Report: Amid Mueller Scrutiny, Tony Podesta Steps Down From Lobbying Firm

PIN-IT
FILE PHOTO/CQPHO
By Published October 30, 2017 1:42 pm

Tony Podesta is stepping down from the lobbying giant The Podesta Group, Politico first reported Monday. NBC News also reported Podesta was stepping down.

The firm came under scrutiny for its undisclosed lobbying on behalf of the political party of the pro-Putin Ukranian leader, Viktor Yanukovych, the details of which were explored as part of Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 and a wide range of related matters.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of a firm-wide meeting Monday morning, Politico reported that Podesta — the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta — would hand over control of the firm to CEO Kimberley Fritts. Fritts and a “senior group of the Podesta team,” Politico reported, would be forming a new firm within days, the result of a reportedly months-long transition in the works.

NBC News reported last week, citing three unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, that Tony Podesta had come under the scrutiny of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for his and his firm’s failure to properly disclose lobbying in 2012-2014 on behalf of a Ukranian group, the European Centre For a Modern Ukraine (ECFMU), formed to represent the interests of Yanukovych and his political party, the Party of Regions.

According to NBC News’ report, Mueller’s interest in Podesta arose as part of fact-finding about Paul Manafort’s work for the Party of Regions: Manafort’s longtime business partner, Rick Gates, reportedly directed Podesta’s firm’s lobbying, as well as the Republican-leaning firm Mercury LLC’s lobbying, for ECFMU.

Manafort and Gates surrendered to the FBI on Monday, as 12 felony counts against the pair were unsealed. The charges included violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, which regulates lobbying for foreign powers. The indictment called ECFMU a “mouth piece” for the Party of Regions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian about 2 hours ago

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change...

WSJ: FBI Probing Whitefish Energy's Now-Canceled Contract In Puerto Rico about 2 hours ago

The FBI is investigating Whitefish Energy Holdings’ now-canceled contract with the Puerto Rico Electric...

Grassley On Mueller Indictments: 'Good To See' Dept. Of Justice Enforce FARA about 3 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said the indictment of...

White House: ‘Nothing Happened Beyond' Papadopoulos Contacting Prof about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged that a Trump campaign foreign policy...

Manafort, Gates Plead Not Guilty To All Counts In Alleged Money Laundering Scheme about 3 hours ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former aides to the Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.