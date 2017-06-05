TPM Livewire

Without Naming Trump, British PM Calls Criticism Of London Mayor ‘Wrong’ (VIDEO)

British Prime Minister Theresa May voiced her support for London Mayor Sadiq Khan Monday in response to questions about President Donald Trump’s blunt criticism of him after a terrorist attack in the city. Still, May never directly criticized the American President for his statements following the attack.

Fielding questions after a campaign speech at the Royal United Services Institute in Whitehall, according to the Daily Mail, May was asked several times about Trump’s attacks against Khan.

After the attack, Khan told Londoners not to be alarmed at the increased police presence in the city. Trump quoted Khan out of context in order to attack the mayor politically.

Trump later tweeted another criticism of Khan:

“I wondered if you’d like to say anything at all about the way that Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, has handled this crisis, and whether you have any views on the interventions of foreign world leaders in this issue so soon after an attack?” one reporter asked May, to laughter in the room.

“I think Sadiq is doing an excellent job,” May answered, detailing her emergency response committee’s coordination with London’s mayor and city hall.

“You just praised the work that Sadiq Khan has been doing as mayor,” another reporter asked. “Donald Trump responded to the attack by mocking Sadiq Khan. Would a period of silence on his part now be welcome?”

“As I’ve said, I’m very clear that — I’m very clear that Sadiq is doing a good job as mayor of London,” she said before moving on.

“What would Donald Trump have to say for you to criticize him publicly?” a reporter asked, addressing the issue more directly.

“I’ve been very happy to say that I think President Trump is wrong to have taken America out of the climate change agreement, out of the Paris Agreement,” May said, adding: “So I’m not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong.”

“Is he wrong on Sadiq Khan?” another reporter asked.

“Sadiq Khan is doing a good job,” May said, somewhat exasperated. “I’ve said that. I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else. He is doing a good job.”

Khan is London’s first Muslim mayor. Last year, he criticized Trump’s proposed blanket ban on Muslims entering the United States. In 2015, Trump wrote on Twitter: “The United Kingdom is trying hard to disguise their massive Muslim problem.”

Donald Trump Jr. similarly used a months-old quote of Khan’s out of context in order to attack him in March, after a separate terrorist attack in London.

Watch May answering questions about Trump’s attacks below, compiled by YouTube user Stream Video:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
