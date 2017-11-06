Cruz On Gun Control After TX Shooting: ‘We Don’t Need Politics Right Now’

Ted Cruz chided a reporter who asked Monday whether the gun massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 parishioners dead Sunday necessitated stricter gun control.

“Do we need gun control now, sir?” a reporter asked Cruz during a press briefing.

“You know, it is an unfortunate thing that the immediate place the media goes after any tragedy, after any murder is politicizing it,” Cruz said. “We don’t need politics right now.”

He continued: “I would note in New York we saw a terror attack just this week with a truck. Evil is evil is evil, and will use the weaponry that is available.”

Cruz celebrated one person who responded the shooting by retrieving his own gun and shooting at the alleged murderer, Devin Kelly, until Kelly fled the scene.

“We need to be celebrating that bravery and courage,” he said.

Earlier Monday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized people calling for gun control after the massacre, saying they saw “politics and Trump derangement in every single thing they do.”