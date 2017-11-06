TPM Livewire

Conway: Liberals Just ‘See Politics’ After Tragedies But ‘Never Help’ Victims

Alex Brandon/AP
Published November 6, 2017 10:43 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning accused liberals of too quickly politicizing mass shootings but never doing anything to help victims.

During an interview on “Fox and Friends,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Conway about tweets from comedian Chelsea Handler criticizing Republicans in the wake of the deadly shooting in Texas.

Conway first told Earhardt that she would not “dignify” Handler’s comment with a response because the tweet was “so beyond any type of reasonable response that anyone should have.” But Conway then proceeded to criticize liberals’ reactions to mass shootings, questioning why “people see politics immediately.”

“It’s just like I said in Las Vegas over a month ago. You had families literally still looking for their loved ones through the rubble and the remains in Las Vegas running from hospital to hospital. There were people who were were injured who then went on to pass away,” Conway said. “And yet people are taking to Twitter in the comfort of their very luxurious lives pointing fingers. And as far as can I tell never really help in between the tweet-storms, never really help charities, never help people to heal, never try to reach across for understanding.”

She blasted people who “see politics and Trump derangement in every single thing they do,” arguing that it’s “disrespectful to the dead.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
