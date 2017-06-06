TPM Livewire

Spicer: Trump’s Tweets Are ‘Official Statements By The President’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 6, 2017 3:08 pm

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s tweets are indeed official statements, contrary to recent statements by other officials in Trump’s administration.

“The President is the President of the United States,” Spicer said at his daily press briefing. “So they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States.”

In recent days, White House officials have downplayed the importance of Trump’s tweets, which the President often uses to air more unfiltered opinions than those given out by his administration’s press shop. On Monday, Trump lashed out at his own Justice Department for offering a “watered down, politically correct” version of his executive order barring travel to the United States from a handful of majority-Muslim countries.

Top aide Kellyanne Conway claimed the same day that the media has an “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter, and very little of what he does as President.” She denied that tweeting is Trump’s favored method of communication.

“That’s not true,” Conway said, though Trump has not given any interviews since early May.

“Is President Trump at all concerned that his tweets could be used against him at the level of the Supreme Court when the ACLU takes on this travel ban case?” One America News Network reporter Trey Yingst asked Spicer on Tuesday.

Spicer did not say whether Trump is worried that his off-the-cuff tweeting may undermine his legal argument for the ban, as it has several times already.

“I think we’ve made it clear with respect to that that the courts should follow the law,” he said. “And I think the danger is real, the law is clear and there is no question that we should prevail at the Supreme Court.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer: Trump's Tweets Are 'Official Statements By The President' (VIDEO) 11 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's tweets...

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a press briefing at...

Trump Jr. Tells London To 'Do Something A Lot More Proactive' About Terrorism (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot without saying very much Monday, telling Londoners to “do...

Trump To Speak At Religious Conference While Comey Testifies Before Senate about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a conservative Christian...

Report: White House Considered Easing Russia Sanctions Even After Flynn Ouster about 5 hours ago

The White House pushed for easing sanctions on Russia well after the ouster of Michael Flynn as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.