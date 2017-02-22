Spicer: Some Town Halls Feature 'Professional Protesters'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that a wave of angry protests at town hall events in recent days was partly the result of a “professional protester manufactured base.”

During a press briefing, one reporter asked Spicer about a tweet from President Donald Trump Tuesday night, which said “some” of the rowdy town halls were the result of “liberal activists.”

“I think there's a hybrid there,” between manufactured anger and real concern, Spicer said.

“I think some people are clearly upset but there is a bit of professional protester manufactured base in there. Obviously there are people that are upset, but I also think that when you look at some of these districts and some of these things, that it is not a representation of a member's district or an incident,” he said.

“It is a loud, small group of people disrupting something in many cases for media attention, no offense. It's just I think that’s— Just because they're loud doesn't necessarily mean that there are many, and I think in a lot of cases that's what you're seeing.”

Earlier this month, Spicer agreed with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, who asked if protestors were being paid.

"Protesting has become a profession now," he said.