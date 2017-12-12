Sean Spicer To Write A Book To ‘Set The Record Straight’ About Time With Trump

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Monday night that he will write a book about his experience working for President Donald Trump during the campaign and in the White House.

“I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition and the first six, seven months of this White House and realized the stories that are being told are not an accurate represent [sic] of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office,” Spicer told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night.

“I’ve decided that it is incumbent upon me to set the record straight,” he added.

He said that his book is scheduled to come out in the summer of 2018.

Spicer left the White House over the summer after spending several months defending Trump from behind the briefing room podium. He notoriously claimed that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was the largest ever, which he said he later regretted.