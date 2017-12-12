TPM Livewire

Sean Spicer To Write A Book To ‘Set The Record Straight’ About Time With Trump

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a media briefing at the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published December 12, 2017 7:21 am

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Monday night that he will write a book about his experience working for President Donald Trump during the campaign and in the White House.

“I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition and the first six, seven months of this White House and realized the stories that are being told are not an accurate represent [sic] of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office,” Spicer told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night.

“I’ve decided that it is incumbent upon me to set the record straight,” he added.

He said that his book is scheduled to come out in the summer of 2018.

Spicer left the White House over the summer after spending several months defending Trump from behind the briefing room podium. He notoriously claimed that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was the largest ever, which he said he later regretted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Dems Didn't Find Collusion, Moving On To 'False Accusations' 35 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Democrats weren’t able to find any “collusion” between...

Dem Congresswomen Call For Probe Into Trump Sexual Misconduct Allegations 54 minutes ago

In a letter to the leaders of the House Oversight Committee, more than 50...

Kimmel Holds Son, Calls Out Congress: ‘Disgusting’ To Put Tax Cuts Above Kids about 2 hours ago

After taking a week off for his son’s heart surgery, a tearful Jimmy Kimmel...

Sean Spicer To Write A Book To 'Set The Record Straight' About Time With Trump about 2 hours ago

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Monday night that he will...

Trump Calls For Immigration Crackdown After NYC Subway Blast about 16 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday used a bombing in New York City to once...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.