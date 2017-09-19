TPM Livewire

Sean Spicer Says He Regrets Going After Reporters Over Inauguration Crowd Size

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published September 19, 2017

Fresh off an appearance at the Emmy Awards, where he made light of his time as President Donald Trump’s primary mouthpiece, Sean Spicer said Monday that he regrets scolding reporters for accurately reporting on the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.

“Of course I do, absolutely,” the former White House press secretary told the New York Times when asked if he regretted criticizing reporters for noting that Trump saw a smaller crowd at his inauguration than past presidents.

In his first appearance as press secretary, Spicer notoriously assailed reporters for their characterizations of Trump’s inauguration crowd size, declaring,”This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period.”

Spicer appeared at the Emmys Sunday night, where he made light of that January outburst, declaring that “this will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
