Sessions Won’t Say Who He Voted For In Alabama Special Election

Attorney General Jeff Sessions would not say who he voted for in Tuesday’s Alabama special election to fill the Senate seat he vacated to join President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I voted absentee, yes, and I value the sanctity of the ballot,” he told reporters at an event in Baltimore when asked about the election, according to Politico.

“I would say the people of Alabama are good and decent, wonderful people. I was proud to serve them in the Senate,” he added, per Politico. “They’ll make the right decision.”

Sessions refrained from revealing his choice for the seat despite President Donald Trump’s support for Roy Moore, the Republican candidate faced with sexual misconduct allegations.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) also revealed his stance on Moore, telling CNN on Sunday that he did not vote for Moore in the race and instead wrote in the name of another conservative.