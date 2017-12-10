TPM Livewire

Moore Would-Be Colleague Trashes Him: ‘The State Of Alabama Deserves Better’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 10, 2017 9:45 am

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Sunday harshly criticized Roy Moore, Alabama’s Republican candidate for Senate and Shelby’s possible junior colleague who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, days before the upcoming special election.

“The state of Alabama deserves better,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Shelby said he “couldn’t vote” for Moore and “wrote in a distinguished Republican name” instead.

“If he wins, we have to seat him. Then there will immediately be an ethics investigation,” Shelby said. “The allegations are significantly stronger than the denial.”

He said that the women accusing Moore of misconduct are “credible” and “believable.”

“When it got to the 14-year-old story, that was enough for me,” Shelby said, referring to Leigh Corfman, who alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was 14 years old and he was in his early 30s. “I said, I can’t vote for Roy Moore.”

Moore’s senior campaign adviser Brett Doster fired back later Sunday.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator: We Will 'Immediately' Open Ethics Probe Into Moore If He Wins about 1 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said the Senate Ethics Committee will "immediately" open...

Moore's Campaign Strategist Says AL Senate Race Is 'Donald Trump On Trial' about 2 hours ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign strategist on Sunday said the state's upcoming...

Dem Rep: Moore Would 'Harken Us Back To The Days Of Segregation' about 2 hours ago

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) on Sunday said that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore...

Moore Would-Be Colleague Trashes Him: 'The State Of Alabama Deserves Better' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Sunday harshly criticized Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican candidate for...

WaPo: Trump's Ask For RNC Chair To Cut 'Romney' Name Adds To Strife With Mitt about 20 hours ago

A Washington Post report Friday night offers a window into President Donald Trump's often...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.