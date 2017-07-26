Reports: Sessions To Announce Criminal Investigations Into Intel Leaks

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to announce criminal investigations into leaks soon, according to reports from the Washington Post and Fox News, citing unnamed officials.

The probes are expected to be based on news reports that included sensitive intelligence, per the Washington Post and Fox News.

Asked about the reports on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci acknowledged that plans to launch the probes exist, but did not provide much more detail.

“I think he has got a plan that he has put together and at some point, I don’t know if it will be today, tomorrow or next week, he will announce that plan,” he said.

The reports came as President Donald Trump has engaged in a days-long public humiliation campaign against Sessions by repeatedly bashing the attorney general on Twitter and in interviews. Trump has suggested that Sessions may soon be out of a job, but Sessions has so far refused to quit.

The administration also has intensified its focus on leaks with the appointment of Scaramucci as communications director. He has pledged to reduce the leaks coming out of the White House, threatening to fire members of the communications department if the leaks do not decrease.