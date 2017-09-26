TPM Livewire

Sessions Equates Student Protesters To KKK During Remarks On Free Speech

PIN-IT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about free speech at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published September 26, 2017 1:35 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he thinks American universities have transformed into shelters “for the fragile ego” and equated student protesters to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The American university was once the center of academic freedom—a place of robust debate, a forum for the competition of ideas,” he said during remarks on free speech at Georgetown University’s law school. “But it is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

He cited instances on college campuses that he claimed were either a violation of students’ freedom of speech — like students who were arrested in Michigan for passing out copies of the Constitution — or a university’s attempt to shut down diversity of thought.

Specifically he spoke about a “frightening” incident at Middlebury College in Vermont, in which a guest speaker was invited to the school to debate with a professor. Protesters shut down the discussion by shouting, he said.

When the debaters attempted to move to a private broadcasting location, the protestors—many in masks, a common tactic also used by the detestable Ku Klux Klan — pulled fire alarms, surrounded the speakers, and began physically assaulting them,” he said. “In short, Middlebury students engaged in a violent riot to ensure that neither they nor their fellow students would hear speech they may have disagreed with.”

The guest speaker who was invited to the private liberal arts school for a debate was Charles Murray, the controversial co-author of “The Bell Curve,” which argues that there may be intellectual differences between races.

The protest turned violent at one point after students shut down the debate. Many of the protesters were wearing masks and hoods, according to the Atlantic and The New York Times.

Ahead of Sessions’ appearance at Georgetown, at least 130 students were uninvited to the event, according to a press release from members of the Georgetown Law American Constitution Society. While the event was meant to be limited to small group of students, some members claim it was the students who discussed protesting the speech online who were uninvited.

A protest was held outside while Sessions spoke Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Politico: Price Visited Family Members, Longtime Friends On Private Jet Trips about 5 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price traveled by private jet for trips where...

Report: Sean Spicer Is Latest Member Of Trump's Cohort To Lawyer Up about 6 hours ago

Sean Spicer is the latest former official in President Trum's orbit to retain a personal...

GOP Rep. Says 'If It Wasn't Sexist' He'd Call His Female Colleagues 'Eye Candy' about 9 hours ago

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, on Tuesday said...

Trump: ‘I’ll Fix The Mess’ That Is North Korea about 9 hours ago

Repeating his rhetoric that the U.S. is “totally prepared” to take military action against North Korea...

Despite Flurry Of Tweets, Trump Says He's 'Not At All' Preoccupied With NFL about 9 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that he was not "preoccupied" with NFL players and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.