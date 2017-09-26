TPM Livewire

Georgetown Law Students Blocked From Attending Sessions’ ‘Free Speech’ Event

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to law enforcement officials about transnational organized crime and gang violence at the Federal Courthouse Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Boston. Sessions has called crime groups, like MS-13, “one of the gravest threats to American safety.” (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia/AP
Published September 26, 2017 10:24 am

More than 130 Georgetown University law students have been refused access to attend Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ speech about free speech on campus set for Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Georgetown Law American Constitution Society.

Sessions’ speech will condemn the recent rise in opposition to unrestricted free speech on college campuses and will end with a question and answer session with one of the law school professors, according to the university’s student publication, The Hoya.

“It is extraordinarily hypocritical that AG Sessions wants to lecture future attorneys about the importance of free speech on campus while excluding the wider student body from his very own ‘safe space,’” the constitution society president Daniel Blauser said in a statement. “We welcomed the debate, but sadly the school seems to want to limit attendance to help ensure a sympathetic audience.”

The uninvited students and faculty are planning to protest on the event, according to the statement.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City.
