Sessions Didn’t Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Published May 24, 2017 6:27 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance last year that he had several meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., CNN first reported on Wednesday.

Sessions did not note his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while applying for a clearance, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN.

Sessions originally listed “a year’s worth of meetings with foreign officials on the security clearance form,” Flores told CNN, but said an FBI employee later told Sessions and his staff that he did not need to list meetings he had as a senator with foreign ambassadors.

The FBI declined to comment to CNN.

Justice Department officials told CNN that applicants are required to list “any contact” between themselves or their families with any “foreign government” or its “representatives” in the prior seven years.

Sessions denied during his Senate confirmation hearing in January that he had any “communications with Russians.”

In March, however, the Washington Post reported that Sessions met twice with Kislyak before the election. Sessions’ spokeswoman confirmed a day later that he spoke to Kislyak.

Sessions subsequently recused himself from an investigation into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia in light of those revelations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
