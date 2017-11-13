More Senate GOPers Call For Moore To Quit After McConnell Opens Floodgates

Two more Republican senators on Monday joined a flood of lawmakers calling for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to drop out of his race amid allegations that Moore sexually pursued teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) on Monday said the Senate must “act to protect the integrity” of the chamber if Moore does not drop out.

“Roy Moore should immediately drop out of the race,” Young tweeted. “If he does not step aside, we need to act to protect the integrity of the Senate.”

He said the allegations that five women have made against Moore are “far more persuasive” than Moore’s denial that he ever engaged in such behavior.

The appearance of grossly reprehensible behavior disqualifies him from service in the United States Senate. If he does not step aside, we need to act to protect the integrity of the Senate (2/2) — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) November 13, 2017

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) also called on Moore to “immediately withdraw from the race.”

The allegations leveled at Roy Moore are disturbing. I have serious concerns about his prior conduct and fitness for office. He should immediately withdraw from the race. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) November 13, 2017

Tillis’ and Young’s comments came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called on Monday for Moore to “step aside.” Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) also called for Moore to withdraw from the race after McConnell’s remarks, and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Monday called on the Senate to “expel” Moore if he refuses to withdraw and wins the race.

A fifth woman came forward Monday with allegations of misconduct against Moore. Beverly Young Nelson told reporters that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager and left bruises on her neck when she resisted.

Moore has denied the allegations against him.