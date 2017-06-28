Senate Intelligence Committee To Receive Comey’s Memos About Trump

The Senate Intelligence Committee will receive access to former FBI director James Comey’s memos about his private conversations with President Donald Trump, Politico reported Wednesday.

Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) told Politico that he had a “commitment” to view the memos, which Comey said described Trump’s requests that he pledge loyalty to him and quash the FBI’s investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Those memos are also in the possession of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the sprawling federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s probe is looking into whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice and interfere in that investigation.

Burr and his vice-chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), announced after meeting with Mueller earlier this month that obstruction of justice was not part of their own investigation.