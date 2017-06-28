TPM Livewire

Senate Intelligence Committee To Receive Comey’s Memos About Trump

PIN-IT
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, listen as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 3:33 pm

The Senate Intelligence Committee will receive access to former FBI director James Comey’s memos about his private conversations with President Donald Trump, Politico reported Wednesday.

Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) told Politico that he had a “commitment” to view the memos, which Comey said described Trump’s requests that he pledge loyalty to him and quash the FBI’s investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Those memos are also in the possession of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the sprawling federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s probe is looking into whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice and interfere in that investigation.

Burr and his vice-chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), announced after meeting with Mueller earlier this month that obstruction of justice was not part of their own investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Senate Intelligence Committee To Receive Comey’s Memos About Trump 7 seconds ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee will receive access to former FBI director James Comey’s memos...

Trump: 'We Could Have A Big Surprise' When It Comes To GOP Health Care Bill 58 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted a "great, great surprise" with regard to the...

Spicer Tweets Baffling Defense Of Obamacare Repeal Efforts about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer argued against Obamacare Wednesday by pointing out that...

Trump: 'I Think We’re Going To Get At Least Very Close' To Passing Health Bill about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump doesn't appear to be completely confident Republicans will get enough GOP Senators on...

Paul To McConnell: Here's What I Need To Get To Yes On Obamacare Repeal about 3 hours ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.