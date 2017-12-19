Senate Intel Panel Looking At Jill Stein Campaign In Russia Probe

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked the Jill Stein campaign to turn over documents for the committee’s Russia probe, committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) confirmed to reporters on Monday.

“I think it’s safe to say we have two other campaigns we are just starting on,” Burr told reporters, identifying one of those campaigns as Stein’s, according to CNN. Burr did not reveal the second campaign that the committee has started looking at, per CNN.

When asked what his committee is looking for by investigating the Stein campaign, Burr said he was looking for potential “collusion with the Russians,” per the Washington Post.

Dennis Trainor Jr., who worked as Stein’s communications director and acting manager from January 2015 to August 2015, told Buzzfeed News on Monday that Stein contacted him last week to tell him that the Senate committee had asked the campaign to turn over documents. Trainor told Buzzfeed that while he worked on the campaign, he used his cell phone as his primary point of contact and that he spoke with producers from the Kremlin-backed RT News about booking Stein on their programs. Trainor said he was waiting for additional instructions from the committee.

Trainor told Buzzfeed that as of right now, he plans to cooperate with the probe and that he believes Stein will publish any documents they turn over to the committee to her website.

Stein was present at the December 2015 dinner in Moscow for RT also attended by Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

In a statement Monday night, Stein said that she was not paid to attend the dinner.

“Our communications with Russian individuals regarding an invitation to speak on international relations at the RT 10th anniversary media conference will confirm what we stated publicly at that time and since: that we did not accept any payment or even reimbursement for the trip,” Stein said in a statement, per the Washington Post.