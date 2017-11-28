TPM Livewire

Ex-WH Adviser Gorka Landed Speaking Contract With Heritage Foundation

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published November 28, 2017 4:13 pm

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka found a new venue for his pro-MAGA message: the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

The foundation confirmed to TPM Tuesday that the onetime Trump adviser has entered into a contract to give a series of five foreign policy speeches to its audiences, the fourth of which will be delivered at its D.C. headquarters in mid-December.

But this does not mean he has formally joined the think tank, as the Washington Examiner suggested in an article that first reported Gorka’s association with Heritage.

“Dr. Gorka is an independent contractor,” John Cooper, Senior Communications Manager for Heritage’s Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, told TPM in an email. “He is solely responsible for the content of his speeches and other statements, and his views are not necessarily those of Heritage or any of its personnel.”

Gorka’s LinkedIn profile lists him as a “consultant” for the foundation as of October 2017.

The self-proclaimed counterterrorism expert, who came under scrutiny for his ties to a Hungarian knightly order originally founded by a Nazi collaborator, departed the administration this summer under uncertain terms. Though the White House said he was forced from his position, Gorka called that claim “disappointing” and insisted he resigned.

He has since rejoined Fox News as a national security strategist, and served as chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition, a little-known pro-Trump organization. Per his LinkedIn, he left that position in November. A MAGA Coalition spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Second Dem Rep. Calls For Conyers To Resign: 'We Cannot Pick And Choose' about 4 hours ago

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Tuesday became the second Democrat in Congress to call...

Trump: Top Democrats Who Skipped WH Meeting Are 'All Talk, No Action' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said top Democratic lawmakers who skipped a meeting at...

Ex-WH Adviser Gorka Landed Speaking Contract With Heritage Foundation about 5 hours ago

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka found a new venue for his pro-MAGA message:...

McConnell Makes Dubious Claim That He Never Turned Down Obama Meeting about 6 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did not appear happy with Democratic leaders’ decision...

Tillerson Defends Effort To Restructure State Dept. After Top Staffer Leaves about 7 hours ago

The day after news broke that a top State Department staffer tasked with carrying...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.