Hannity Announces Fox Has Hired Sebastian Gorka As NatSec Strategist

Fox News star host Sean Hannity on Wednesday announced that the network has hired Sebastian Gorka, formerly deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and a counterterrorism adviser, as a national security strategist.

“Joining us now is Dr. Sebastian Gorka,” Hannity said on his radio show. “I can officially announce today he is a Fox News national security strategist.”

“It’s in large part, really, thanks to you, Sean,” Gorka replied. “You’ve been a great supporter, not only of myself, but of the administration and the President, and it’s great to be back as part of the superb Fox family.”

A Fox spokesperson confirmed to TPM by email that the network has hired Gorka for that position.

Gorka left his position at the White House in August. He claimed to the Associated Press that he resigned, but an unnamed White House official told a pool reporter that Gorka “did not resign” but “no longer works at the White House.”

Gorka’s dubious credentials as a self-proclaimed expert on counterterrorism and his history of Islamophobic rhetoric drew calls for his removal months before he left Trump’s administration.