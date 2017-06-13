TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Blasts Russia Probe: ‘Why Are We Going Through With This Charade?’

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 13, 2017 8:56 am

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), a longtime Trump supporter, on Monday night criticized the special counsel’s Russia probe and questioned why the investigation is still underway now that former FBI Director James Comey has said that President Donald Trump himself was not under investigation while Comey was at the FBI.

During an appearance on Fox News, Duffy claimed that Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller are “best friends” and complained that Mueller has hired people to work on the investigation who have donated to Democrats.

“This seems more like an effort to prosecute Donald Trump than it is to investigate,” he said.

“What the hell are we investigating?” Duffy then asked. “Why are we going through with this charade?”

Duffy noted Comey’s testimony that he told Trump earlier this year that he was not under investigation at the time. He also claimed that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he had not seen evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, peddling a favorite conservative talking point. However, Clapper has made it clear that he is not privy to the FBI probe.

Duffy joined several other conservatives and Trump allies who have criticized Mueller in recent days and questioned his ability to conduct an independent probe.

Watch the clip via Fox News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Blasts Russia Probe: 'Why Are We Going Through With This Charade?' 6 minutes ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), a longtime Trump supporter, on Monday night criticized the special...

Public Theater 'Completely' Stands Behind Trumpian Shakespeare Rendition about 14 hours ago

The Public Theater on Monday said it "stands completely behind" its production of Shakespeare’s...

Graham Says He Doesn't Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn't Want To about 15 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of...

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich 'Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?' about 16 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of...

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller about 17 hours ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.