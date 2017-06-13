GOP Rep. Blasts Russia Probe: ‘Why Are We Going Through With This Charade?’

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), a longtime Trump supporter, on Monday night criticized the special counsel’s Russia probe and questioned why the investigation is still underway now that former FBI Director James Comey has said that President Donald Trump himself was not under investigation while Comey was at the FBI.

During an appearance on Fox News, Duffy claimed that Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller are “best friends” and complained that Mueller has hired people to work on the investigation who have donated to Democrats.

“This seems more like an effort to prosecute Donald Trump than it is to investigate,” he said.

“What the hell are we investigating?” Duffy then asked. “Why are we going through with this charade?”

Duffy noted Comey’s testimony that he told Trump earlier this year that he was not under investigation at the time. He also claimed that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he had not seen evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, peddling a favorite conservative talking point. However, Clapper has made it clear that he is not privy to the FBI probe.

Duffy joined several other conservatives and Trump allies who have criticized Mueller in recent days and questioned his ability to conduct an independent probe.

Watch the clip via Fox News: