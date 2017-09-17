TPM Livewire

Schiff: Trump ‘Has No Ideology’ Except ‘His Own Personal Interests’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks after a closed meeting on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 17, 2017 11:43 am

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said President Donald Trump is neither conservative nor liberal, but simply “pro-Trump.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff called Trump’s discussions with Democrats “purely transactional.”

“This is a president, look, who has no ideology. He’s not conservative, he’s not liberal; the only consistent theme seems to be, he’s pro-Trump,” he said. “He’s for his own personal interests.”

Schiff also questioned Trump’s reluctance to enforce policies implemented by former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I don’t know why it is so hard for this administration, whether it’s on climate or on Iran or on our strategy of defeating ISIS, to acknowledge that the prior administration did some things right,” he said.

Asked about National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s suggestion that President Donald Trump could respond to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program with military force, Schiff said the United States needs to “underscore that we are willing to sit down at the table” to negotiate.

“This is going to be hard to accomplish and we all need to be pulling in the same direction,” Schiff said. “Right now, too often, Gen. McMaster is talking about a president not that we have, but one that he wishes we had.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
