TPM Livewire

McMaster: Trump ‘Rocket Man’ Tweet ‘Appears To Be’ About North Korea

PIN-IT
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. President Donald Trump claimed the authority to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets he has "an absolute right" as president to do so. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published September 17, 2017 11:38 am

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday attempted to interpret what the President’s ersatz early-morning tweet about “Rocket Man” meant for his policy on North Korea.

“I assume ‘Rocket Man’ is Kim Jong Un?” George Stephanopoulos asked McMaster on ABC’s “This Week,” referring to the North Korean leader.

“Well, it’s — it appears to be so,” McMaster replied. “That is where the rockets and missiles are coming from, is North Korea.”

He said the United States has to “make sure all options are under development to ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world with a nuclear weapon.”

“If he doesn’t give up those nuclear weapons, the President will strike?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“He’s been very clear about that,” McMaster replied. “All options are on the table.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Facebook Gave Mueller Copies, Records Of Russian Firm's Ad Buy about 2 hours ago

Facebook gave special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the federal investigation into Russian...

Feinstein: Trump Jr. To Publicly Appear Before Senate Judiciary Panel 'This Fall' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday...

Schiff: Trump 'Has No Ideology' Except 'His Own Personal Interests' about 5 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said...

McMaster: Trump 'Rocket Man' Tweet 'Appears To Be' About North Korea about 5 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday attempted to interpret what the President's ersatz...

Haley, McMaster Deny That Trump's Tweet Was Critical Of Scotland Yard about 6 hours ago

Two members of President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday insisted that the President's tweet claiming...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.