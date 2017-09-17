McMaster: Trump ‘Rocket Man’ Tweet ‘Appears To Be’ About North Korea

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday attempted to interpret what the President’s ersatz early-morning tweet about “Rocket Man” meant for his policy on North Korea.

“I assume ‘Rocket Man’ is Kim Jong Un?” George Stephanopoulos asked McMaster on ABC’s “This Week,” referring to the North Korean leader.

“Well, it’s — it appears to be so,” McMaster replied. “That is where the rockets and missiles are coming from, is North Korea.”

He said the United States has to “make sure all options are under development to ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world with a nuclear weapon.”

“If he doesn’t give up those nuclear weapons, the President will strike?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“He’s been very clear about that,” McMaster replied. “All options are on the table.”