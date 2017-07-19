TPM Livewire

Schiff: Reports Of Undisclosed Second Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Deeply Troubling’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters about the actions of Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., as the panel continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the possible link to President Donald Trump's campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 1:43 pm

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that reports President Donald Trump attended a second, previously undisclosed meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are “deeply troubling.”

“I don’t think there’s anything normal about the President having an hour-long meeting with Vladimir Putin outside the presence of any American witness, anyone on his staff, any high-ranking National Security Council people, to know what the President said, what the President represented,” Schiff said on CNN.

Several outlets reported late Tuesday that Trump and Putin had a second, informal meeting at the G20 summit earlier in July in addition to their official bilateral meeting. According to the Washington Post, Putin was accompanied by his official interpreter and Trump was alone when the U.S. President left his place at a dinner at the conference to sit beside and speak to Putin for an hour.

“You have the prospect here of the most isolated ruler in the G20, that is Putin, now with the second most isolated leader, and regrettably that is our President,” Schiff said. “So these two isolated leaders on the world stage making common cause in a way that is not being witnessed by any of our national security officials, and that’s deeply troubling.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
