Schiff: ‘Important’ Question Isn’t Who Funded Dossier, But How Much Is True

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said the “most important question” about the so-called Trump dossier isn’t who paid for it, but how many of the allegations it contains are true.

“I certainly would have liked to know who paid for it earlier, but nonetheless, that’s just one factor to be considered,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”

He said “the ultimate question” about the dossier containing allegations of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is, “How much of the work is accurate?”

Schiff said his “colleagues” seem less interested in the allegations the dossier contains.

“How much of it is true? And my colleagues don’t seem particularly interested in that question,” Schiff said. “But that is really the most important question for the American people.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who is also a member of the House Intelligence Committee, on “Fox News Sunday” said he was “interested in who paid for the dossier.”

The Washington Post reported last week that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign partly funded research that resulted in the controversial document.

The editors of the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news site, on Friday night said they first retained research firm Fusion GPS to research Donald Trump during the Republican primary, research that Clinton’s campaign and the DNC later stepped in to continue funding.