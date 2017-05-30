White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns

Mike Dubke has resigned as the White House communications director, just a few months after he started in the role.

Axios was first to report Dubke’s resignation, which he submitted on May 18, and several news outlets subsequently confirmed Dubke’s departure.

Dubke confirmed to CNN Tuesday morning that he had submitted his resignation and said that he “a good conversation with the President” after informing him he would be stepping down. Dubke did not offer a specific reason for leaving the White House, telling CNN that he was resigning “for a number of reasons — for personal reasons.”

“It has been a privilege to serve this president,” Dubke told CNN.

It’s not yet clear when Dubke will leave the White House, but he could depart as soon as Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

Dubke joined the Trump administration in February from Crossroads Media, a Republican political consulting firm that had been critical of Trump. He was one of just a few top advisers who had not worked on the campaign and he “struggled to build alliances with some colleagues on the senior staff,” according to the Washington Post.

His resignation may be the first move in a Trump administration staffing shakeup, according to Axios and the Washington Post.

This post has been updated.