Scaramucci: Trump ‘Probably’ Wants Sessions Gone Given The ‘Tension’

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s new communications director, on Tuesday morning said that President Donald Trump “probably” wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step aside, but he would not comment definitively on the President’s thinking.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt began an interview with Scaramucci by noting Trump’s tweets Tuesday morning bashing Sessions and asked, “It’s clear the President wants him gone, isn’t it?”

”I have an enormous amount of respect for the attorney general, but I do know the President pretty well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that’s that public, you’re probably right,” Scaramucci replied. “But I don’t want to speak for the President on that because he’s a cabinet official, and I sort of think that has to be between the President of the United States and the cabinet official.”

Scarmucci later added that Eric Holder, who served as attorney general for President Barack Obama, was a good goalie for the president. He said that Trump and Sessions “probably don’t have that sort of relationship” but that Trump needs that kind of relationship.

Trump on Tuesday morning went after Sessions for the second day in a row, criticizing him for not going after Hillary Clinton at the Justice Department. Trump also said recently that he would not have nominated Sessions to be attorney general if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia probe.