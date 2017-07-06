TPM Livewire

Scalise Undergoes Surgery After Returning To ICU 3 Weeks After Shooting

PIN-IT
Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA
By Published July 6, 2017 7:00 pm

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday “underwent surgery” to control an infection three weeks after he was shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Thursday evening. “He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate.”

The hospital announced Thursday morning that Scalise had been readmitted to its intensive care unit in “serious” condition “due to new concerns for infection,” two weeks after he was moved out of the ICU in fair condition.

Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent several surgeries to repair “significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Scalise Undergoes Surgery After Returning To ICU 3 Weeks After Shooting 9 seconds ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday "underwent surgery" to control an infection three...

Clapper: 'No Evidence Whatsoever' Anyone But Russia Meddled In Election 7 minutes ago

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Thursday said he saw no evidence...

2 Arrested At GOP Senator's Office, One For Threat Referencing Scalise Shooting about 2 hours ago

Two men were arrested outside the Tucson, Arizona office of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)...

Illinois House Delays Budget Session Amid Hazardous Materials Lockdown about 2 hours ago

The Illinois House on Thursday delayed its scheduled vote on an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's...

Report: Here's Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting about 3 hours ago

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.