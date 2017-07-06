Scalise Undergoes Surgery After Returning To ICU 3 Weeks After Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday “underwent surgery” to control an infection three weeks after he was shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Thursday evening. “He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate.”

The hospital announced Thursday morning that Scalise had been readmitted to its intensive care unit in “serious” condition “due to new concerns for infection,” two weeks after he was moved out of the ICU in fair condition.

Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent several surgeries to repair “significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.”