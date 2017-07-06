TPM Livewire

Rep. Steve Scalise Back In Intensive Care Unit 3 Weeks After Shooting

PIN-IT
Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 6, 2017 6:55 am

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is back in the intensive care unit at a Washington, D.C. hospital due to concerns about infection three weeks after he was shot during congressional Republicans’ baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Wednesday night.

Scalise was moved out of the ICU about two weeks ago and was in fair condition at the time. The congressman was shot in the hip, and the bullet “caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels,” according to the hospital. Scalise had several surgeries to repair the damage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rep. Steve Scalise Back In Intensive Care Unit 3 Weeks After Shooting 14 seconds ago

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is back in the intensive care unit at a Washington,...

Dem On Trump's Sketchy Election Panel: We 'Should Have Predicted' Backlash about 12 hours ago

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap (D), a member of President Donald Trump's sketchy...

WH Accuses States Of 'Obstruction' For Not Handing Over Sensitive Voter Info about 14 hours ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), the vice chair of President Donald Trump's...

GOP Rep. Retracts Video Promoting U.S. Military From Auschwitz Gas Chambers about 14 hours ago

Following criticism from officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland about a video...

New Jersey Says It Will Give 'Election Integrity' Commission Public Data about 15 hours ago

The director of New Jersey’s division of elections said Wednesday that the state would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.