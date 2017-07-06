Rep. Steve Scalise Back In Intensive Care Unit 3 Weeks After Shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is back in the intensive care unit at a Washington, D.C. hospital due to concerns about infection three weeks after he was shot during congressional Republicans’ baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Wednesday night.

Scalise was moved out of the ICU about two weeks ago and was in fair condition at the time. The congressman was shot in the hip, and the bullet “caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels,” according to the hospital. Scalise had several surgeries to repair the damage.