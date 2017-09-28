TPM Livewire

‘I’m Back’: Scalise Returns To Capitol For First Time Since Shooting

PIN-IT
By Published September 28, 2017 10:26 am

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday returned to work at the U.S. Capitol for the first time since he was shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Whip Scalise will participate in this morning’s vote series and address his colleagues on the House floor in his first public appearance since the shooting,” Scalise’s office said in a statement. “Starting today, Whip Scalise will be resuming his work at the Capitol, while also completing an extended period of out-patient rehabilitation over the coming months.”

Scalise’s office said it would be the majority whip’s only public appearance for the rest of the week, and that his return followed “more than three months in the hospital and an in-patient rehabilitation facility” since he was shot in the hip in June.

“You have know idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people’s House,” Scalise said on his return to the House floor, where he was greeted with sustained applause.

He called himself “a living example that miracles really do happen” and thanked the U.S. Capitol police, who he called “true angels,” and called one officer who intervened during the shooting, David Bailey, his “hero.”

“You saved my life,” Scalise said. “Thank you so much.”

Scalise also thanked his colleagues that were also on the field during the shooting, his doctors and surgeons and his wife Jennifer Scalise.

“When I come back into this chamber today, just seeing the faces of all of you, it just means more to me than you can imagine,” he said, addressing his House colleagues. “So thanks for all of that love and support.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: No 'Parallel' Between Roy Moore And Trump 11 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to distance the President from Alabama...

Trump Admin Freezes HHS Private Jet Use Until Reviews Complete 19 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said the Trump administration has...

GOP Sen. Kennedy On Price's Private Flights: 'Can't Put Lipstick On This Pig' (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Thursday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price...

GOPers Introduce Bill To Permanently Waive Jones Act For Puerto Rico about 2 hours ago

Two Republican senators introduced legislation Thursday that would permanently waive a decades-old shipping restriction...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.