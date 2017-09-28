‘I’m Back’: Scalise Returns To Capitol For First Time Since Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday returned to work at the U.S. Capitol for the first time since he was shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Whip Scalise will participate in this morning’s vote series and address his colleagues on the House floor in his first public appearance since the shooting,” Scalise’s office said in a statement. “Starting today, Whip Scalise will be resuming his work at the Capitol, while also completing an extended period of out-patient rehabilitation over the coming months.”

Scalise’s office said it would be the majority whip’s only public appearance for the rest of the week, and that his return followed “more than three months in the hospital and an in-patient rehabilitation facility” since he was shot in the hip in June.

“You have know idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people’s House,” Scalise said on his return to the House floor, where he was greeted with sustained applause.

He called himself “a living example that miracles really do happen” and thanked the U.S. Capitol police, who he called “true angels,” and called one officer who intervened during the shooting, David Bailey, his “hero.”

“You saved my life,” Scalise said. “Thank you so much.”

Scalise also thanked his colleagues that were also on the field during the shooting, his doctors and surgeons and his wife Jennifer Scalise.

“When I come back into this chamber today, just seeing the faces of all of you, it just means more to me than you can imagine,” he said, addressing his House colleagues. “So thanks for all of that love and support.”

House floor gives standing ovation to Rep. Steve Scalise who returned to Capitol Hill after being shot in the Alexandria shooting in June. pic.twitter.com/QwlGQcwabI — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2017

This post has been updated.