Scalise On Recovering From Shooting: It Was Like ‘Rebuilding Humpty Dumpty’

In his first interview since being shot during a GOP Congressional baseball practice in June, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he didn’t realize until “later” how much damage had been done “internally.”

“I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates,” he said, during a segment of his interview with 60 Minutes that was released Thursday.

After the shooting, Scalise spent four days unconscious in the hospital. He praised the doctors who did so much to repair all of the “damage.”

“They did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of the, rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that had to get fixed,” he said. “They put me back together again.”

