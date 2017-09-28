TPM Livewire

Scalise On Recovering From Shooting: It Was Like ‘Rebuilding Humpty Dumpty’

PIN-IT
By Published September 28, 2017 9:52 am

In his first interview since being shot  during a GOP Congressional baseball practice in June, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he didn’t realize until “later” how much damage had been done “internally.”

“I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates,” he said, during a segment of his interview with 60 Minutes that was released Thursday.

After the shooting, Scalise spent four days unconscious in the hospital. He praised the doctors who did so much to repair all of the “damage.”

“They did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of the, rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that had to get fixed,” he said. “They put me back together again.”

The rest of the interview will air on 60 Minutes on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOPers Introduce Bill To Permanently Waive Jones Act For Puerto Rico 33 minutes ago

Two Republican senators introduced legislation Thursday that would permanently waive a decades-old shipping restriction...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET 47 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...

GOP Rep.: Price 'Made A Few Errors' With Private Flights about 1 hours ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) said Thursday that his former colleague and current Health and...

Paul Ryan: ‘It’s Misguided To Protest The Anthem And The Flag’ about 2 hours ago

While he made it clear that he believes “people have a right to express...

Tom Price Says He Still Has Trump's 'Confidence' After Private Jet Trips about 3 hours ago

After President Donald Trump said he was "not happy" about Health and Human Services...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.