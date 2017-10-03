TPM Livewire

Scalise: Las Vegas Shooting ‘Fortified’ My Support For Second Amendment

Alex Brandon/AP
Published October 3, 2017 6:19 pm

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said a shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead and hundreds injured, as well as his own shooting at a congressional baseball practice in June, has only “fortified” his position regarding the Second Amendment.

“Inevitably, questions about the Second Amendment are raised by what happened in Las Vegas,” Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked Scalise. “Have you, your experience of your own, and what you saw in Las Vegas, has it changed how you feel about any of that?”

“I think it’s fortified it,” Scalise said. “Because first of all, you’ve got to recognize that when there’s a tragedy like this, the first thing we should be thinking about is praying for the people who were injured and doing whatever we can to help them, to help law enforcement. We shouldn’t first be thinking of promoting our political agenda.”

Scalise returned to Congress last week for the first time more than three months after he was shot in the hip at a Republican congressional baseball practice in June.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
