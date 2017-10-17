TPM Livewire

WH Press Secretary: Corker Should Stop ‘Name Calling And Get Back To Work’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands off to the side during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published October 17, 2017 11:42 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, should “get out of the name calling and get back to work.”

“You’ve got some problems in the Senate,” conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt said to Sanders on his radio show. “Do you talk to Senator Corker’s press secretary and say, what is going on here?”

“You know, sadly, Senator Corker hasn’t called me, but if he’d like to visit, I’d be happy to talk to him and certainly see if we could get him back on board and do, frankly, what the people of Tennessee elected him to do,” Sanders said.

She said Corker should get to work fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Hopefully, he’ll get out of the name calling and get back to work here pretty soon,” Sanders said.

Corker has harshly criticized Trump in recent weeks, claiming that the White House has “become an adult day care center” and warning that Trump could set the United States “on the path to World War III.”

“I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him,” Corker said of Trump to the New York Times. He added that the President “tweets out things that are not true.”

He also said Trump has undermined Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — “You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state” — though Tillerson denied that particular allegation with specific detail.

“I checked,” Tillerson said on Sunday. “I’m fully intact.”

In response to Corker’s remarks, Trump last week claimed the New York Times “set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation” and said Corker “was made to sound a fool.”

“My thoughts were well thought out,” Corker said on Monday. “Look, I didn’t just blurt them out.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
