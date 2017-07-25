TPM Livewire

WH Spox Backtracks, Says Trump Still Looking Over Russia Sanctions Bill

PIN-IT
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Sanders was asked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 9:42 am

After saying on Sunday that President Donald Trump supported a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders backtracked on Monday, telling reporters that the President was still reviewing the bill.

“He’s looking over where it stands exactly at this point and we’ll keep you posted on the decision,” Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the Russia sanctions bill.

“The President has been very vocal about his support for continued sanctions on those three countries. He has no intention of getting rid of them, but he wants to make sure we get the best deal for the American people possible. Congress doesn’t have the best record on that,” she said, describing the President’s thinking on the bill working its way through Congress, which would impose new sanctions on North Korea and Iran as well as Russia.

Her comments Monday differed from the answer she gave on Sunday when asked on ABC News’ “This Week” whether Trump backed the bill.

“The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” she said Sunday. “We support where the legislation is now and will continue working with the House and Senate to put those tough sanctions in place on Russia.”

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, said on Sunday that Trump had not yet made a decision on the legislation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Spox Backtracks, Says Trump Still Looking Over Russia Sanctions Bill 7 seconds ago

After saying on Sunday that President Donald Trump supported a bill imposing new sanctions...

Trump Twists GOP Arms On Twitter Over O'Care Repeal: 'I Have Pen In Hand' 2 minutes ago

President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Senate Republicans to vote to consider an...

Report: Manafort To Provide Notes From Trump Tower Meeting To Senate Panel 9 minutes ago

When he meets with Senate investigators on Wednesday, Paul Manafort is expected to provide contemporaneous...

Scaramucci: Trump 'Probably' Wants Sessions Gone Given The 'Tension' 46 minutes ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House's new communications director, on Tuesday morning said that President...

GOP Rep: I Don’t Think You Can Bully Jeff Sessions Because He’s An 'Adult' 58 minutes ago

Admitting he quit reading President Donald Trump’s tweets “quite a long time ago,” Rep....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.