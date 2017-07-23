Sanders, Scaramucci On Different Pages About WH Support For Sanctions Bill

Top White House communications staffers on Sunday gave differing statements on whether President Donald Trump will sign legislation imposing tough new sanctions on Russia for its interference in the 2016 election and its annexation of Crimea.

Congressional leaders on Saturday reached an agreement on a sanctions bill, despite the White House’s reported push to ease sanctions as recently as March. According to the New York Times, the House is scheduled to vote on the legislation on Tuesday.

“He hasn’t made the decision yet to sign that bill, one way or the other,” newly minted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Scaramucci said he did not “know the answer to whether or not” Trump will sign the legislation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ABC News’ “This Week” nevertheless indicated that Trump supports the legislation as it currently stands.

“The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” Sanders said. “We support where the legislation is now and will continue working with the House and Senate to put those tough sanctions in place on Russia.”