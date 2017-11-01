TPM Livewire

WH: ‘The President Has Not Blamed Sen. Schumer’ For NYC Terrorist Attack

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 1, 2017 3:44 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump had not personally blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the terrorist attack Tuesday in New York City.

On Wednesday morning, Trump attacked Schumer on Twitter, blaming the attack in part on a law Schumer supported. At lease one report at the time indicated the terrorist suspect came to the United States seven years ago under that law.

One reporter at a press briefing Wednesday asked Sanders about Trump saying that Schumer “was responsible, at least in part, for this attack.”

“Before you go any further, let me be really clear,” Sanders said. “The President has not blamed Sen. Schumer and doesn’t feel that the senator is responsible for the attack.”

“We believe very strongly that the individual who carried out the attack is responsible and no one else,” she continued. “However, we do think that there are policies that could be put in place that help protect American citizens.”

Earlier in the briefing, Sanders said Trump’s attack on Schumer “wasn’t about going the political route.”

“This is something that, frankly, the President has been talking about for a long time,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: 'The President Has Not Blamed Sen. Schumer' For NYC Terrorist Attack 9 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump...

Gitmo Attorneys: 'Only Reason' Trump Wants Suspect There Is Muslim Faith 29 minutes ago

A non-profit legal advocacy group with a long history of defending Guantanamo Bay detainees...

WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...

ABC News: Trump Wants To Name Tax Bill 'The Cut Cut Cut Act' about 2 hours ago

As GOP leaders in the House have struggled to devise legislation to cut taxes...

Top NPR Editor Resigns After Harassment Allegations Surface about 3 hours ago

A top editor at NPR has resigned following complaints of harassment from at least...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.