WH: ‘The President Has Not Blamed Sen. Schumer’ For NYC Terrorist Attack

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump had not personally blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the terrorist attack Tuesday in New York City.

On Wednesday morning, Trump attacked Schumer on Twitter, blaming the attack in part on a law Schumer supported. At lease one report at the time indicated the terrorist suspect came to the United States seven years ago under that law.

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

One reporter at a press briefing Wednesday asked Sanders about Trump saying that Schumer “was responsible, at least in part, for this attack.”

“Before you go any further, let me be really clear,” Sanders said. “The President has not blamed Sen. Schumer and doesn’t feel that the senator is responsible for the attack.”

“We believe very strongly that the individual who carried out the attack is responsible and no one else,” she continued. “However, we do think that there are policies that could be put in place that help protect American citizens.”

Earlier in the briefing, Sanders said Trump’s attack on Schumer “wasn’t about going the political route.”

“This is something that, frankly, the President has been talking about for a long time,” she said.