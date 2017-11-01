TPM Livewire

Chuck Schumer: ‘President Trump, Where Is Your Leadership?’

By Published November 1, 2017 10:51 am

After the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since September 11, 2001, New York’s senior senator criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for using the attack to advocate for stricter immigration policies, as opposed to using his office to unify the country.

“President Trump, where is your leadership?” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said from the Senate floor. “The contrast between President Bush’s actions after 9/11 and President’s Trump’s actions this morning could not be starker.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump used the truck ramming incident, which left eight dead, to attack Schumer for supporting the immigration program that, according to at least one unconfirmed report, the suspect had used to enter the United States seven years ago.

Schumer compared Trump’s response to former President George W. Bush’s response to 9/11.

“I’ve seen the tweets from President Trump,” he said. “After September 11th, the first thing that President Bush did was invite Sen. Clinton and me to the White House, where he pledged to do what was ever in his power to help our city. President Bush, in a moment of national tragedy, understood the meaning of his high office, and sought to bring our country together.”

Schumer added later: “I have always believed that immigration is good for America, I believe it today. President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be bringing us together and focusing on the real solution, anti-terrorism funding, which he proposed to cut in his most recent budget.”

Trump’s most recent proposed budget cut millions from various domestic anti-terrorism and -extremism programs.

Schumer concluded: “Instead of dividing, instead of politicizing, do something real, Mr. President. Restore these funds, now.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
