White House: Trump IQ Test Challenge To Tillerson Was A ‘Joke’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 10, 2017 2:28 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that President Donald Trump was just joking when he challenged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to a competitive IQ test.

“The President certainly never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent,” Sanders said at a press briefing. “He made a joke, nothing more than that.”

She added: “He has full confidence in the secretary of state. They had a great visit earlier today. And they are working hand in hand to move the president’s agenda forward.”

Responding to reports that Tillerson had called him a “moron,” Trump told Forbes in an interview published Tuesday: “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

Trump has a history of obsessing over his, and others’, IQ.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
