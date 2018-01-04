TPM Livewire

White House Says Trump Believes In The First Amendment

PIN-IT
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Sanders was asked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published January 4, 2018 2:43 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday afternoon defended the President’s legal threats against the author and publisher of a new book about his campaign and administration and insisted that President Donald Trump does believe in the First Amendment.

“The President absolutely believes in the First Amendment. But as we’ve said before, the President also believes in making sure that information is accurate before pushing it out as fact when it certainly and clearly is not,” Sanders said when asked about the legal threats and whether Trump believes in the First Amendment.

A lawyer for Trump on Thursday morning sent cease and desist letters to author Michael Wolff and publisher Henry Holt, demanding that they stop printing and releasing Wolff’s forthcoming book about the Trump campaign and administration, “Fire and Fury.” Excerpts from the book published this week paint Trump’s campaign and administration in an unflattering light. The book also quotes former White House adviser Steve Bannon criticizing Trump and his campaign.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, sent a letter to Bannon on Wednesday night, threatening to sue him over his comments to Wolff. Harder was the lawyer who represented former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in his legal quest against Gawker. Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker ultimately forced the gossip news website to shutter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 2 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 2 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 3 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 4 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’ about 5 hours ago

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.