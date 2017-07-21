Trump Thanks Spicer, Congratulates Him On ‘Great Television Ratings’

President Donald Trump thanked Sean Spicer for his service as press secretary and welcomed new communications director Anthony Scaramucci to the administration in two statements read aloud by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing Friday, the first on-camera briefing since June 29.

Hours earlier, Sean Spicer resigned from the press secretary job, reportedly as a response to Scaramucci’s appointment.

On Spicer:

I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings. Sean will continue to serve the administration through August, and the President has also appointed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

On Scaramucci: