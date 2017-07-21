TPM Livewire

Trump Thanks Spicer, Congratulates Him On ‘Great Television Ratings’

PIN-IT
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 2:37 pm

President Donald Trump thanked Sean Spicer for his service as press secretary and welcomed new communications director Anthony Scaramucci to the administration in two statements read aloud by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing Friday, the first on-camera briefing since June 29.

Hours earlier, Sean Spicer resigned from the press secretary job, reportedly as a response to Scaramucci’s appointment.

On Spicer:

I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings. Sean will continue to serve the administration through August, and the President has also appointed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

On Scaramucci:

Anthony is a person I have great respect for, and he will be an important addition to this administration. He’s been a great supporter and will now help implement key aspects of our agenda while leading the communications team. We have accomplished so much and we are being given credit for so little. The good news is the people get it, even if the media doesn’t.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Thanks Spicer, Congratulates Him On 'Great Television Ratings' 5 seconds ago

President Donald Trump thanked Sean Spicer for his service as press secretary and welcomed...

Scaramucci: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Be White House Press Secretary 4 minutes ago

In his first remarks as White House director of communications, Anthony Scaramucci announced that Sarah...

Flashback: Scaramucci Once Called The Trump Campaign A 'Spectacle' 34 minutes ago

Anthony Scaramucci has been a supporter of President Donald Trump since at least the...

WATCH LIVE: First On-Camera WH Press Briefing Since June 29 At 2 PM ET about 1 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give the White House's...

Conway: Americans Need To Know About Mueller Team Donations To Dems about 2 hours ago

Amid reports that the President’s legal team is looking into conflicts of interest among members...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.