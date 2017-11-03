Former Trump Campaign Aide: President Shouldn’t Cooperate With Mueller Probe

Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg said Thursday night that, even if President Donald Trump could be proven innocent of all collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, the President should not cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Nunberg briefly served as an adviser to Trump’s campaign until Business Insider reported in July 2015 on racist social media posts he had made in the past. He’s an associate of Trump confidante Roger Stone.

“I think he needs to fire Cobb,” Nunberg told MSNBC’s Ari Melber, asked about what advice he would give to the President. Ty Cobb is the White House lawyer coordinating Trump’s response to Mueller’s probe.

Nunberg continued: “I think Cobb has told him — Cobb has said this publicly — that the Mueller investigation will exonerate Trump by the end of the year. It will not, Ari. It will not.”

Speaking to Gabriel Sherman for a piece in Vanity Fair Wednesday, Nunberg referenced the President’s polling numbers: “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s fucked.” Nunberg also pinned the White House’s response to the Russia investigation on Jared Kushner, whose finances Nunberg said he suspected Mueller was also investigating.

“Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history,” Nunberg told Vanity Fair.

Nunberg told Melber that, even if cooperating with Mueller would prove Trump’s innocence — the strategy Ty Cobb advocates — doing so would hurt the President.

“You do not release executive privilege,” Nunberg said. “You just do not give up executive privilege.”

The former campaign aide noted separately that he had spoken to an ally of Trump’s, lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

“Alan Dershowitz has said it may not be a crime, even to have colluded with Russia.”

