TPM Livewire

Paul Ryan: Conyers Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Extremely Troubling’

PIN-IT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joins other Washington Republicans calling on Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to quit the race after two women stepped forward and described how Moore groped them when they were teenagers decades ago, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Ryan calls allegations of sexual assault ”credible,” and says Moore should step aside. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 21, 2017 10:07 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) called the news that Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) settled a sexual misconduct complaint with a staffer in 2015 “extremely troubling” and vowed to continue reviewing House policy on sexual harassment in the workplace.

“People who work in the House deserve and are entitled to a workplace without harassment or discrimination,” Ryan said, outlining the recent steps the House has made to combat sexual misconduct in Congress.

Last month the Committee on House Administration reviewed its procedures related to workplace harassment and discrimination, and last week that committee issued a new policy requiring “mandatory training for all members and staff,” he said.

“Additional reforms to the system are under consideration as the committee continues its review,” he said.

Additionally, Sens. Kristen Gillabrand (D-NY) and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) introduced legislation last week that would overhaul the way Congress handles sexual harassment complaints as well as require mandatory training for everyone in Congress.

Ryan’s statement follows news first reported by BuzzFeed that Conyers paid a former staffer a $27,000 settlement two years ago after the staffer filed a complaint claiming Conyers fired her for refusing his sexual advances. Conyers also made sexual advances toward more than one female staff member and asked other women for sexual favors, according to copies of affidavits shared with BuzzFeed.

When reached for comment, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office referred TPM to the statement she gave Buzzfeed, which said she was not aware of the settlement and that she supports efforts to make the complaint process more transparent.

“The current process includes the signing of non-disclosure agreements by the parties involved. Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced legislation that will provide much-needed transparency on these agreements and make other critical reforms,” Pelosi told Buzzfeed. “I strongly support her efforts.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pelosi Calls For Ethics Probe Into Conyers Sexual Misconduct Allegations about 2 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday afternoon called on the House Ethics...

CBS Fires Charlie Rose After ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Allegations about 3 hours ago

CBS News has terminated its contract with longtime reporter and anchor Charlie Rose after...

Docs Show Zinke's Wife Helped Plan Political Event For April California Trip about 3 hours ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's wife, Lolita Zinke, sent Interior Department staffers scrambling this year...

Women On SNL Staff: Franken Never Acted Inappropriately Toward Any Of Us! about 4 hours ago

A group of 36 women who worked with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) during his...

AL Local Police Chief Suspended Over 'Sarcasm' About Jones, Child Sex Abuse about 4 hours ago

A local Alabama police chief was suspended without pay after making remarks he later...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.