TPM Livewire

Putin Spox, Russian Foreign Minister React To Indictments: ‘Laughable’

PIN-IT
Sergey Guneev/SPTNK
By Published October 31, 2017 12:52 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman and Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday dismissed news of the indictment of two former Trump campaign officials, and the guilty plea of a third.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Putin, told CNN Tuesday that the 12-count indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, “contribute to already over-the-top Russophobic hysteria.” Gates and Manafort pleaded not guilty to the charges against them Monday, shortly after the indictments were unsealed.

Peskov, per CNN, said that “so far Russia is not featured in any way in these indictments — other countries and other people are mentioned there.”

That ignored the guilty plea of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadapolous, whose admission that he lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russians, and about his multiple attempts to set up meetings between Russian interests and the Trump campaign, was unsealed Monday.

When CNN asked about Papadopoulos, the network reported Peskov said “this is like a meeting with the children of Lieutenant Schmidt,” and that “[t]his is a completely laughable accusation, a laughable statement, unqualified (statement), again, unfounded, unsubstantiated, and this is how we treat it.”

Peskov added: “Any accusation that has been put forward in some internal U.S. investigation against U.S. citizens has nothing to do with us. This is an internal affair of the United States.”

CNN reported that Peskov’s mention of the “children of Lieutenant Schmidt” was a reference to the a group of swindlers who appear in the novel “The Little Golden Calf.” In the novel, con men claiming to be descendants of the Russian Revolutionary hero “diligently harvest the land’s natural resources: kindheartedness, stupidity, servility and toadyism,” according to a recent translation.

Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election were a “fantasy,” according to Reuters, which quoted the Russian news agency Interfax.

“Without a single piece of proof, we are as you know being accused of meddling not only in the U.S. election, but also in those in European states,” Lavrov said, per Reuters. Lavrov then referenced an “allegation” of Russian meddling in the recent reshuffling of the South African Cabinet.

“In general, there is no limit to fantasy,” he said, according to Reuters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Putin Spox, Russian Foreign Minister React To Indictments: 'Laughable' 29 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman and Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday dismissed news of...

Trump Admits 'The Media Is Not All Fake' After Railing Against 'Fake News' 3 minutes ago

After spending the morning tweeting about how the “Fake News is working overtime,” President...

Trump Lawyer: 'No Crime Of Collusion' In Case Against Papadopoulos 43 minutes ago

An attorney on President Donald Trump's outside legal team on Tuesday claimed there was...

Roy Moore: Impeach Judge Who Blocked Trump's 'Transgenderism’ Order about 2 hours ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said Monday night that the federal judge who...

Trump Deflects From Indictments By Going After Tony Podesta about 2 hours ago

In his search for another target now that two of his campaign aides face...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.