Moore Suggests Jewish Philanthropist George Soros Is Going To Hell

Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 5, 2017 3:18 pm

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday suggested that George Soros, a Jewish Hungarian-born billionaire and philanthropist, is going to hell.

“No matter how much money he’s got, he’s still going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place,” Moore said on conservative Christian radio host Bryan Fischer’s show.

Moore on Monday accused Soros of “pushing an agenda.”

“His agenda is sexual in nature, his agenda is liberal, and not what Americans need. It’s not our American culture,” he said. “Soros comes from another world that I don’t identify with. I wish I could face him directly, and I’d tell him the same thing.”

Fischer worked for the American Family Association, a group the Southern Poverty Law Center categorized as an anti-LGBT hate group, until the group distanced itself from his extreme positions. Moore in November blamed “the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture” for the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that numerous women have raised against him.

Listen:

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

